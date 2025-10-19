Jharkhand: Man mows down younger brother with truck after dispute over EMIs

Deoghar (Jharkhand), Oct 19 (PTI) A man mowed down his younger brother with a truck following a dispute over loan instalment payments in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place around noon within Devipur police station limits when the accused, identified as Sanjeet Jaiswal (42), allegedly drove a truck over his younger brother Bittu (35), who was washing his motorcycle near a roadside eatery on Chaudharidih Main Road, police said.

Sanjeet fled the spot leaving his truck behind, police added.

"Preliminary investigation suggest that the two brothers had an ongoing dispute over payment of EMIs for a truck purchased in Bittu's name. Sanjeet, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, fled the spot after committing the crime," Devipur police station officer-in-charge Sandip Krishna told PTI.

"Family members told police that Sanjeet was the second among seven brothers while the victim, Bittu was the fifth. At Sanjeet’s request, Bittu helped him buy a mini truck so that he could earn a livelihood. However, there were frequent disputes between the two over payment of EMIs for the vehicle," the officer added.

"Despite repeated requests, Sanjeet refused to clear the dues. On Sunday morning, while Bittu was cleaning his bike outside the eatery he owned, Sanjeet—who had been drinking since morning—suddenly started his truck and ran over his brother," Krishna said.

Police have sent the body of the deceased for post-mortem examination to Deoghar Sadar Hospital.

"We have started a manhunt for the accused and will nab him soon," a police officer said. PTI ANB MNB