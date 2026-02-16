Jharkhand: Man murdered with stone, one arrested

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Feb 16 (PTI) A 55-year-old man has been murdered with a stone in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, following which one person has been arrested, police said.

Police have registered a case under sections of BNS against Sanika Sangwar and Gobai Sangwar, both residents of Chakomtonag village in Tebo police station area, on the basis of a complaint lodged by the deceased Mora Nag's brother, Indu Nag.

The body of Mora Nag, who was also a resident of Chakomtonag, was found in a forest near the village on Friday.

While Sanika Sangwar was arrested on Sunday, a manhunt has been launched to nab the other accused, Chakradharpur Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kumar Vinod said.

The victim and the accused duo had some dispute over a petty issue, which was resolved in a village panchayat sometime back.

On Friday, the accused persons and the victim had consumed liquor, and an altercation cropped up while they were returning home, the police officer said.

Amid the scuffle, the accused persons, who were holding a grudge against Mora, hit him with a stone, killing him on the spot, the SDPO said, adding they then dumped the body in the forest and fled. PTI BS ACD