Jharkhand: Man sentenced to 22 years in jail for raping girl

Chaibasa, Jun 27 (PTI) A man was sentenced to 22 years in jail by a court in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district for raping a girl.

The man, a distant relative of the girl, used to often visit her house. During one such visit on October 11, 2022, he raped the girl when she was sleeping in her room, according to the prosecution.

The court of additional district and sessions judge sentenced the man to 22 years in jail after convicting him under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on him.