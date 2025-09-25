Jharkhand: Man sentenced to death for killing 5 members of family over property dispute

Seraikela, Sept 25 (PTI) A man was sentenced to death by a court in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Thursday for killing five members of his family, including three children, over a land dispute.

District and Additional Session Judge Sachindra Nath Sinha convicted Chunnu Manjhi under IPC Section 302 (murder).

A piece of land owned by the family was sold, and the proceeds were distributed among four brothers. However, Chunnu believed that he got less money, according to the prosecution.

In a fit of rage, Chunnu killed his brother Ravi, his wife Kalpana and their three children. He then came to the house of another brother, Sidhu, knocking with an axe.

No sooner had Sidhu opened the door than Chunnu attacked him and his mother with an axe, besides torching his house and his two-wheeler. Police arrested Chunnu at the spot.

The incident happened in Pudisili village in Chandil sub-division on February 23, 2019 Holding the incident "brutal and rarest of rare", the court sentenced Chunnu to hang till death, Additional Public Prosecutor Harsh Vardhan said.

The court convicted Chunnu on the basis of forensic evidence and statements of 11 witnesses.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him, and sentenced him to two years imprisonment under section 427 IPC (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50 or above) for setting Sidhu's house on fire.

The case was lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by Sidhu. PTI BS SOM