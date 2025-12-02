Jharkhand: Man shot dead in Ranchi

Ranchi, Dec 2 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by miscreants in Jharkhand’s Ranchi, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Sithio in Dhurwa police station area late on Monday, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Arsad Ansari.

“The culprits who shot dead Ansari have been identified, and raids are underway to nab them. It appears that Ansari was killed over a personal enmity,” Hatia DSP Pramod Mishra said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi. PTI RPS RPS RBT