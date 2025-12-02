Jharkhand: Man shot dead in Ranchi, friend arrested

Ranchi, Dec 2 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his friend following an altercation in Jharkhand’s Ranchi, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Sithio in Dhurwa police station area late on Monday, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Arshad Ansari.

“We have arrested Tausif Ansari (28) in this case. He has confessed to the crime during interrogation. The accused and the victim were friends. On Monday, they got into an argument over some issue and in a fit of rage, Tausif shot dead Arshad with a pistol,” SP (City) Paras Rana said.

The police have recovered the country-made pistol and six live cartridges from the accused.

An FIR under various sections of the BNS and the Arms Act has been registered at Dhurwa police station, Rana said.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the family members after post-mortem examination at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, he said.

Four criminal cases were pending against Arshad, the SP added. PTI RPS RBT