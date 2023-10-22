Jharkhand man shot dead over land dispute

Dumka (Jharkhand), Oct 22 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was on Sunday shot dead after being beaten up with lathis by his distant relatives over a land dispute in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said.

The incident took place in Lodhna village in Jama police station area.

Accused neighbour Farid Sheikh and his brother-in-law Akbar Sheikh and others beat up Farooque Sheikh, before shooting him dead with three bullets, a senior police officer said.

Enraged over the incident, locals set fire to Farid Sheikh's house.

Farid Sheikh has been arrested and a manhunt launched to nab the other accused persons, he added. PTI COR BS ACD