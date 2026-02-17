Jharkhand: Man thrashed over child theft suspicion dies, probe underway

Chatra (Jharkhand), Feb 17 (PTI) A 45-year-old man, who was allegedly severely beaten up by some people in Jharkhand's Chatra district on suspicion of being a child-lifter, succumbed to his injuries at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Piparwar police station area, where residents of Chiraiyatand and Kichto villages brutally thrashed the victim.

The man has been identified as Rambali Rajwar, a resident of Barwatoli in Ramgarh police station area of Ramgarh district, they said.

Piparwar police station officer-in-charge Abhay Kumar said, "The victim died during treatment at RIMS in Ranchi on Monday. It is a clear case of mob lynching and the police have initiated a thorough probe into the matter. Police have intensified efforts to identify those involved in the assault." An FIR in this regard will be lodged, and the situation will become clearer once the victim's autopsy report is received. So far, no arrest has been made in this case, the officer said.

The victim had gone to the area on Sunday night, after which a group of people thrashed him brutally. As soon as the incident was reported, a team from Piparwar police station rescued him and took him to Bachra Regional Hospital, from where he was shifted to RIMS for better treatment, he added. PTI COR RPS RPS ACD