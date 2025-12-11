Jharkhand man trampled to death by wild elephant in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Baripada, Dec 11 (PTI) A young man from Jharkhand was allegedly trampled to death by a wild elephant in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Thursday, officials said.

The deceased was among several people who had gone to a forest to see a herd of 24 wild elephants, they said.

Suddenly, a tusker chased him and trampled him to death, they added.

The incident was captured on camera, and the clip has since gone viral on social media.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established, officials said.

Assistant Conservator of Forests (Karanjia) Madan Mohan Mahant said more than 50 wild elephants are roaming in the area.