Jharkhand: Man trampled to death by wild elephants in Chatra

Chatra (Odisha), Jan 27 (PTI) A 35-year-old man has been trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand's Chatra district, while two others have suffered injuries, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Navodaya Karm More in Sadar police station area on Monday night when the three were returning home on a motorcycle.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Bhuiyan, and the two injured as Vikash Bhuiyan and Kameshwar Bhuiyan, they said.

Sadar police station officer-in-charge Awadhesh Singh said, "The three persons were returning home on a motorcycle. When they reached Navodaya Karm More, wild elephants surrounded and attacked them. Manoj Bhuiyan died on the spot, while Vikash and Kameshwar sustained injuries." Vikash's condition is stated to be critical and he has been referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for better treatment, the OC said.