Jharkhand: Man, who protested illegal sand mining, run over by tractor

Chaibasa, Nov 7 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was allegedly run over by a tractor in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Friday after he confronted its driver over illegal sand mining, police said.

An altercation happened between the deceased, identified as Deepak Pradhan, and the driver over illegal sand mining, they said.

"Pradhan, who was drunk, tried to climb the tractor, and the driver, in a fit of rage, started the vehicle. Pradhan fell and came under the tractor, leading to his death," said Avinash Hembrom, the officer-in-charge of the Jagannathpur police station.

The incident led to a furore in the area, with locals protesting by keeping Pradhan's body on the road.

"We pacified the villagers and sent the body for post-mortem examination to the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital. The tractor was seized, and the driver arrested. We are trying to nab the owner of the vehicle," said Hembrom. PTI ANB SOM