Jharkhand: Marandi seeks CBI probe into operation of blood bank at state-run hospital

Chaibasa, Jan 20 (PTI) Jharkhand's Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi on Tuesday sought a CBI probe into the operation of the blood bank at the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital in West Singhbhum district.

He made the demand after it was reported in a section of the press that a woman, her husband and their child tested HIV positive, allegedly after the woman was administered blood during a C-section delivery at the hospital in 2023.

"The entire incident smacks of a deep conspiracy. The blood bank at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital, despite a directive for its closure, is still functional. A CBI probe is necessary into the activities of the Sadar hospital in charge and the blood bank," he said.

Marandi criticised the JMM-led government, alleging that it has failed to run hospitals properly.

Chaibasa Sadar Hospital in-charge Dr Bharti Minz told PTI that the victim family was asked multiple times to visit the facility for tests, but they did not come.

"We had asked the family to come to the hospital to help us identify if the blood was indeed given from the blood bank here. However, they did not come," she said "Even last year, we had asked the husband to come for a thorough check-up and treatment, but he did not pay heed to our request," she added.

The blood bank was in the news in October last year when the state government confirmed that five children with thalassemia tested positive for HIV after transfusion from the blood bank. PTI CORR ANB SOM