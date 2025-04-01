Jharkhand men held for beheading grandmother for 'practising black magic'

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Apr 1 (PTI) The police on Tuesday arrested two men on the charge of decapitating their 65-year-old grandmother on suspicion of practising black magic, a senior officer said.

The accused had placed the headless body of their grandmother on the railway tracks near the Yashpur railway crossing, a place which is within the limits of the Gamariah police station of the district to mislead the police, a senior police officer said.

The police, on March 30, found an unidentified body of a 65-year-old woman with her head missing from the spot. The accused had placed the torso on the railway tracks to make it look like a death by suicide or death due to an accident, the officer said.

The police on Tuesday also recovered the old woman's head from Narayanpur village, the weapon used to commit the crime and a motorcycle.

The victim, Bhawani Kaiwarth (65), was murdered at her home in Narayanpur village, within the limits of the Seraikela police station, for practising black magic, Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said. The headless body was dumped on the railway track to mislead the police, he said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Seraikela Sameer Sawaiya during a press conference said, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed according to the SP's directive to investigate and arrest the perpetrators, he said.

The SDPO said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) initially detained the accused for interrogation.

They were arrested after they confessed to the crime during interrogation, the SDPO said, adding that they were sent to judicial custody by a court. PTI BS SBN SBN