Jharkhand migrant caught in crossfire in Saudi Arabia dies, govt makes effort to bring back body

Ranchi, Oct 31 (PTI) The Jharkhand labour department has contacted the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to facilitate the return of the body of a 26-year-old youth from Dumri block in Giridih, who was killed in a shootout in Jeddah on October 16, officials said on Friday.

Shikha Lakra, team leader at the Migrant Control Cell under the labour department, told PTI that the department received information from Giridih about the death of a migrant worker in Saudi Arabia and a request to bring back his body.

"We got in touch with the Indian Embassy immediately and are trying to contact Jeddah police authorities for completing the formalities and then bring back the body to his native place in Jharkhand," Lakra said.

Sikander Ali, a social activist who works on migrant worker issues, told PTI that the youth identified as Vijay Kumar Mahato, a native of Dudhpaniya village in Madh Gopali panchayat under Dumri block of Giridih district, had been working in a private company as a tower line fitter for the last nine months.

"He had sent a voice message on WhatsApp to his wife Basanti Devi on October 16 that he was caught in a crossfire and sustained injuries. Devi informed her in-laws, but they were under the impression that he was being treated. On October 24 the firm where he worked informed them that he had died in the shootout," Ali said, adding that the shootout was between Jeddah police and an extortion gang.

"I came to know about the case on Friday and informed the state labour department and the Giridih district administration not only to bring back the body, but to ensure compensation from Saudi Arabia authorities for the poor family members of the victim," added Ali. PTI ANB MNB