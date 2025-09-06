Jharkhand mine accident: Three more bodies recovered, toll rises to seven

Dhanbad, Sep 6 (PTI) Three more bodies were recovered on Saturday from an open-cast mine in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, a day after a van carrying workers plunged 150 feet into it following a landslide, pushing the toll in the accident to seven, officials said. Four bodies were fished out by local divers on Friday, they said.

The accident took place after a landslide occurred in the open-cast mine in BCCL Area-4 in Ramkanali. Several houses and some temporary structures near the mine had also collapsed, he said.

“A total of seven bodies were recovered during the rescue operation. Four bodies had been fished out yesterday, and three more bodies today,” BCCL’s Katra general manager Rajkumar Agarwal told PTI.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was deployed in the rescue operation on Saturday.

“The operation carried out by the NDRF team has come to an end after the recovery of all the bodies,” Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Aditya Ranjan told PTI.

A parked service van with seven people on board had fallen into the open-cast mine filled with water at the bottom, due to the landslide, a police officer said on Friday.

Meanwhile, AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto expressed concern over the incident and condoled the deaths.

He also said the central government should conduct a high-level investigation into the “serious neglect of safety standards” in the coal sector. PTI SAN RBT