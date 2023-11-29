Jharkhand minister acquitted in 2014 poll code violation case

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Nov 29 (PTI) An MP/MLA Special Court on Wednesday acquitted Jharkhand minister Mithilesh Kumar Thakur in a case of violating election model code of conduct during the assembly poll campaign in 2014.

Advertisment

A case had been registered against him by the election officer concerned for allegedly influencing voters in Chama under the Garwah assembly segment.

The MP/MLA Special Court acquitted him saying no concrete evidence was produced against the JMM leader.

The minister had secured bail by appearing before the court during the trial. PTI COR BS NN