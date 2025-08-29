Jharkhand minister airlifted to Gurugram hospital

Ranchi, Aug 29 (PTI) Jharkhand Minority and Water Resources Minister Hafizul Hasan Ansari was on Friday airlifted to a hospital in Gurugram for a health checkup, his brother said.

The 51-year-old minister suddenly felt unwell during the final day of the Jharkhand Assembly's monsoon session on Thursday evening.

His brother Ekramul Hasan, who accompanied him to Gurugram on the air ambulance, told PTI that the minister's blood pressure had suddenly dropped.

He was taken straightaway to a private hospital in Ranchi from the assembly on Thursday.

"By late evening, his condition became stable and he was kept under observation. Without taking any chances, we decided to airlift him to a hospital in Gurugram for a thorough checkup. He is now alright," Hasan said.

Minister Hasan had undergone an open-heart surgery at the Gurugram hospital in July this year.

Although he returned to Ranchi some time ago, he had been avoiding public appearances on doctors' advice, a person in the know said, adding, as a precaution, he even skipped flag-hoisting events during Independence Day.

Ansari began experiencing chills while inside the assembly on Thursday, a doctor said, adding that this prompted immediate medical attention and his condition is improving.

Earlier, several cabinet colleagues, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, visited the Ranchi hospital to check on his health and extend their wishes for his speedy recovery.

The minister's personal secretary Maqsood Alam said that he was supposed to visit the Gurugram hospital on September 4 for routine-check-up.

"The minister was scheduled for routine check-up at the hospital in Gurugram on September 4 and we decided to reschedule the visit after his admission to the Ranchi hospital on Thursday. The minister's condition is stable at the moment and there is no reason to worry," Alam added.