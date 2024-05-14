Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam appears before ED in money laundering case

Ranchi: Jharkhand minister and Congress leader Alamgir Alam on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here for questioning in connection with a money laundering case.

Alam, the state’s rural development minister, arrived at the ED office around 11 am.

“I abide by laws... I am here to face questioning,” Alam told reporters before entering the office of the federal agency.

The ED had last week arrested Alam's personal secretary and state administrative service officer Sanjeev Kumar Lal (52) and the latter's domestic help Jahangir Alam (42), following the seizure of more than Rs 32 crore cash from a flat linked to them.

Alam, 70, had been asked to depose at the zonal office of the ED in Ranchi on Tuesday for recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money laundering investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in the state’s rural development department.