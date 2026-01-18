Ranchi, Jan 18 (PTI) Jharkhand Transport, Revenue and Land Reforms minister Deepak Birua on Sunday said that some antisocial elements have created a fake social media account in his name to deceive people.

The minister said he has asked the police to take strict action against the culprits.

Birua, who is also Chaibasa MLA, wrote on X, "Some antisocial elements have created a fake (Facebook) page in my name, misusing it to deceive people through trade-related conversations. I urge all friends and acquaintances not to engage in any transactions through this page." "It has no connection with me and is entirely false. @JharkhandPolice, please take notice," the official social media account of the JMM leader said.

The minister said that he has no association with the fake page and accused certain individuals of attempting to cheat people by exploiting his name.

Birua has appealed to the public to remain vigilant and avoid any transactions through fraudulent accounts.

The minister has also tagged the post on his official social media account to Jharkhand Police, requesting strict action against the culprits. PTI ANB RG