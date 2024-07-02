Jharkhand minister inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 187 projects worth Rs 2,225 cr

Dumka/ Ranchi, Jul 2 (PTI) Senior Jharkhand minister Basant Soren on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 187 development projects valued at Rs 2,225.12 crore for the Santhal Pargana region.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren was scheduled to attend the programme. But, he could not make it to the programme due to bad weather, Basant Soren said.

Inaugurating 49 projects worth Rs 356.37 crore and laying the foundation of 138 projects valued at Rs 1,868.75 crore, Soren said that the projects would give push to the development of the region and people of the area will be benefited from them.

“The government has constantly been working for the people of Jharkhand, and it makes policies and projects to benefit them,” the minister of road, building construction and water resources department said.

Earlier, the CM also did not participate in the state-level felicitation function for the meritorious students organised by the Public Schools and Children Welfare Association in Ranchi on Tuesday morning.

Jharkhand minister Rameshwar Oraon inaugurated the programme, where the toppers of the board examinations were felicitated. PTI SAN COR SBN SAN SBN