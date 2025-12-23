Jharkhand minister inaugurates 'Tribal Self-Governance Festival' in Ranchi

Ranchi, Dec 23 (PTI) Jharkhand Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Deepika Pandey Singh on Tuesday inaugurated a two-day 'Tribal Self-Governance Festival' in Ranchi, aimed at empowering the tribal community.

She also launched the 'Chief Minister Panchayat Award Portal' during the event.

While launching the portal, the minister said that under the Chief Minister Panchayat Incentive Scheme (2024-25), clean and healthy panchayats and active gram sabhas will be provided cash incentives to make the gram sabha the axis of development.

"This initiative is an important step towards strengthening the spirit of tribal self-governance, and fortifying the traditional decision-making processes of tribal society in accordance with the constitutional framework," Pandey said.

In addition, decisive community participation in matters related to 'Jal-Jungle-Jamin' (water-forest-land) and local resources is the core objective of this initiative, she added. PTI RPS RPS ACD