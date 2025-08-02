Jharkhand minister Ramdas Soren in critical condition after brain injury

New Delhi/Ranchi: Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who is admitted to a Delhi hospital after he suffered severe brain injury from a fall on Saturday, is in a critical condition, a source said.

The 62-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader was airlifted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in the national capital from Jamshedpur after he fell in the washroom at his residence.

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, the hospital said that Soren was on life support and a multidisciplinary team of senior specialists was closely monitoring his condition.

"He is currently in a critical condition and on life support. A multidisciplinary team of senior specialists is closely monitoring his condition and providing intensive medical care," said the statement shared by JMM.

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari, who also flew to Delhi to oversee the treatment, said that Soren was initially admitted to a hospital in Jamshedpur, where doctors detected blood clots in his brain. He was later airlifted to Delhi for advanced treatment.

"His health suddenly deteriorated after the fall, which led to a severe brain injury and clotting. I am in constant touch with his family and closely monitoring the situation," Ansari added.

In an X post, the party said, "The brave soldier of JMM and the education minister of the state government, Ramdas Soren Ji, is undergoing treatment in Delhi. The struggle, dedication, and service spirit of respected Ramdas ji are a source of inspiration for us all."

Union Minister Arjun Munda, also a senior BJP leader and former Jharkhand chief minister, said that Soren suffered the brain haemorrhage due to the sudden increase in pressure.

"He is in critical condition, but I remain hopeful about his recovery," he said.