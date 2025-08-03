Jharkhand minister Ramdas Soren still on life support, condition critical

Ranchi: Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi after suffering a head injury in his residence in Jamshedpur, is still on life support and his condition continues to be critical, state Health Minister Irfan Ansari said on Sunday.

The 62-year-old JMM leader was airlifted to the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in the national capital from Jamshedpur after he fell in the bathroom of his house and suffered a head injury.

"The condition of our elder brother Ramdas Soren Ji is still critical. He is being treated at Apollo Hospital, Delhi. A team of doctors led by Dr Sudhir Tyagi is constantly monitoring his health. His sons Robin Soren and Rupesh Soren are with him," Ansari said in a post on X, after visiting the ailing leader in the hospital.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had on Saturday visited the hospital and enquired about the health of Ramdas Soren.

"Respected Ramdas Da has been a leading warrior of the Jharkhand movement. Through struggle, he has always overcome every challenge, and this time too, he will emerge victorious. May Marang Buru grant strength and courage to him," the CM had posted on X.