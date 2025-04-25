Jharkhand minister’s remarks on Pahalgam terror attack stokes controversy

Ranchi, Apr 25 (PTI) Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar on Friday found himself at the centre of a controversy following his remarks over national mourning and lack of accountability by the Centre in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

Kumar, who holds multiple key portfolios including Urban Development and Housing, Higher and Technical Education, and Tourism, had also suggested that Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu should resign for failing to protect citizens from his state during the attack in Kashmir.

"Neither the prime minister, the defence minister, nor the home minister has taken responsibility for the security lapse... If the country stands with the bereaved families, then why was national mourning not announced?" he had said.

Terrorists on Tuesday opened fire in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Kashmir, killing 26 people, mostly holidayers from other states.

On Friday, Kumar clarified he made the comment "sarcastically," emphasising that responsibility should be fixed at the highest level. "If the PM doesn't respond, then who will?" he said.

Citing precedents of “moral accountability”, Kumar pointed out resignations of Lal Bahadur Shastri and Nitish Kumar as railway minister, and Shivraj Patil as home minister following national tragedies.

"Earlier, leaders set high standards and accepted moral responsibility. Why is that missing now?" the minister said.

"In the Pahalgam incident, six terrorists infiltrated from a distance of 300 km. Whose failure is this, if not the Centre's? Mehbooba Mufti (PDP chief) is not accountable..." he had said.

The opposition BJP has reacted strongly to Kumar's statements.

Leader of Opposition and former Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi termed his remarks "shameful and disgraceful," especially at a time when "not just the nation, but the entire world is mourning the tragedy in Kashmir".

"The sarcasm displayed by the minister is a reflection of deep-rooted arrogance and madness that seems to have overtaken him. His behaviour is extremely embarrassing," Marandi said.

Kumar could not be reached for further comment. PTI NAM RBT