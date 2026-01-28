Jharkhand: Minor alleges Ranchi Police ‘deliberately’ released 3 men who ‘molestated’ her

Ranchi, Jan 28 (PTI) A minor in Jharkhand’s Ranchi has alleged that police “deliberately” set free three people against whom her family had filed a complaint of molestation.

The girl, aged around 16 years, was “molested” on January 19 by the accused near a college in Booti area, according to the police complaint. However, a senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said the three accused were released in accordance with the law.

“They have been issued a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to cooperate in the investigation and appear before the authorities as and when directed,” the officer said.

In a purported video that has gone viral, the minor, her mother, and another person can be seen urging the police to arrest the accused.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Ajay Kumar Das, officer-in-charge of BIT Mesra police station, said the girl’s family had filed a complaint of molestation on January 22.

The three accused were subsequently detained, and, after interrogation, released, Das said.

They were booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.