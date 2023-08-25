Jharkhand: Minor girl falls from school's roof, critical

Ranchi, Aug 25 (PTI) A girl studying in Class 6 was critically injured on Friday after allegedly falling from the roof of a private school in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place in Hulhundu under Tupudana Police Station area, around 11 km from state-capital Ranchi.

The minor was rushed to a private hospital, where she is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU), Tupudana Police Station In-charge Meera Singh told PTI.

“She is on ventilator and her condition is critical,” Singh said.

“The 11-year-old girl suffered multiple bone fractures and she has injuries on the face, too,” the doctor treating her said.

Further investigation is underway, Singh added. PTI SAN RBT