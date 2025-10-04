Jharkhand: Minor raped, another molested; 8 arrested

Dumka (Jharkhand), Oct 4 (PTI) A girl was raped and another molested in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in a village in Raneshwar police station area on Friday night when the duo was returning home from a fair.

An FIR was registered on the basis of the statement of the victims, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ekud Dungdung said.

Eight persons, including four juveniles, nabbed, Raneshwar police station officer-in-charge Balram Singh said.