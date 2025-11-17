Jharkhand Minority Commission chief condoles death of 42 Indians in Saudi bus accident

Jamshedpur, Nov 17 (PTI) Jharkhand State Minority Commission chairman Hedayatullah Khan on Monday expressed grief over over death of 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia and urged the Centre to extend all possible assistance to their families.

In a statement, Khan said a wave of shock had swept across the country, including Jharkhand, following the tragedy.

The untimely death of Indian pilgrims was extremely sad and painful, Khan said, offering condolences to the bereaved families and wishing speedy recovery for the injured.

Forty-two Indian Umrah pilgrims from Telangana were among 44 people killed in a collision involving their bus and a fuel tanker near Madina in Saudi Arabia in the wee hours of Monday, people familiar with the matter said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other leaders conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased.

"Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured," Modi said on 'X'.

The Indian embassy in Riyadh is also in touch with senior officials at Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry, interior ministry and transport ministry.