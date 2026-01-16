Jharkhand Minority panel team meets family members of man lynched on cattle theft suspicion

Godda (Jharkhand), Jan 16 (PTI) A three-member team of Jharkhand State Minority Commission (JSMC) led by its vice-chairperson Pranesh Solomon has met the family of Pappu Ansari, who was allegedly beaten to death over cattle theft suspicion at Godda earlier this month.

JSMC chairperson Pranesh Solomon told PTI that the team comprising members Ikarul Hassan and Barkat Ali arrived at the residence of the deceased Pappu Ansari in Ranipur under the Pathargama police station area on Thursday.

"We spoke with the deceased's wife, Ayesha Begum, his brother, son, two daughters, and other family members and assured them of all possible assistance from the government," said Solomon on Thursday.

So far, two persons have been arrested by the police over the alleged beating leading to the death of Pappu Ansari. The incident took place on January 7 night.

The minority panel vice-chairperson stressed that the culprits would not be spared under any circumstances.

"The police are continuously conducting raids to apprehend the culprits and all those involved in the incident would be arrested soon," said Solomon.

He also said that strict action would be taken against the culprits under the provisions of mob lynching and other relevant sections of the law.

"We will soon submit a proposal to the government to provide appropriate compensation to the family," Solomon added.

Earlier, the minority commission team discussed the investigation of the mob lynching incident with the district administration and police at the Circuit House in Godda. They also discussed measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and reviewed the investigation conducted so far.

The team visited the incident site in Matihani under the Poreyahat police station and conducted an on-site investigation, questioning the villagers. PTI CORR ANB RG