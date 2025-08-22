Jharkhand MLAs demand Bharat Ratna for ex-CM Shibu Soren

Ranchi, Aug 22 (PTI) Legislators of Jharkhand, cutting across party lines, on Friday demanded that Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, be conferred on former chief minister Shibu Soren, hailing his contributions to the tribal movement.

The JMM co-founder died at a hospital in Delhi on August 4. The veteran tribal leader had played a key role in Jharkhand's creation. His death marked the end of a political era that saw the tribal movement rise to national prominence.

During the ongoing monsoon session of the assembly, Congress legislature party leader Pradeep Yadav, underlining the contributions of Shibu Soren, who was popularly known as 'Gurujee', urged the House to bring in a unanimous resolution seeking that Bharat Ratna be conferred on him.

"I urge the members to unanimously pass a resolution demanding Bharat Ratna be conferred on Shibu Soren ji given his immense contributions, and also inclusion of his biography in the state's school curriculum," Yadav said, which was supported by several legislators.

The Jharkhand Congress had earlier demanded that the former chief minister be posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, a tribal university be established in his name, and his residence be declared a heritage site.

Asked about the demand for Bharat Ratna to Shibu Soren, his son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, while speaking to reporters outside the assembly premises, said it is the sentiment of the House and it will take a call on the matter.

Earlier, during the condolence motion, JD(U) legislator Saryu Rai said that given his immense contributions, Shibu Soren deserves recognition at the national level.

Leader of the Opposition and BJP leader Babulal Marandi called him a social reformer, while AJSU Party's Nirmal Mahto echoed the demand for Bharat Ratna to Shibu Soren.

Legislators Arup Chatterjee and Jairam Mahto voiced the demand for installing Shibu Soren's statue on assembly premises and Parasnath Hills.

Earlier, the leader of the House, Hemant Soren, recalled how Shibu Soren waged a war against feudal exploitation for justice to the poor and the downtrodden.

The CM recalled how Shibu Soren was elected several times to the Lower House from Dumka, besides being elected to Rajya Sabha in June 2020.

As a key figure in the UPA government, he served as the Union coal minister from May 23 to July 24, 2004; November 27, 2004 to March 2, 2005; and January 29 to November 2006, the CM recalled.

The House, including the Speaker, paid tributes to Shibu Soren besides condoling the deaths of Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, former governor Satyapal Malik and those who lost their lives during natural disasters in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand.