Jharkhand: Mother-son duo arrested over theft of jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Nov 26 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly burgling jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh in Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand, police said on Sunday.

His mother was also arrested for keeping the stolen jewellery with her while her son had fled to Kolkata, from where he was nabbed by Jharkhand Police.

The theft had taken place at the residence of a businessman in Jugsalai area when he and his family had gone to offer prayers during Chhath festival on November 19. Police recovered the stolen jewellery from the house of the accused on Purani Bustee Road and arrested his mother. Gold necklaces, chains, earrings and nose rings and silver coins were among the jewellery recovered.

Based on inputs provided by her, a Jharkhand Police team arrested the accused from Kidderpore area in Kolkata on Saturday, East Singhbhum Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal told reporters. PTI BS ACD