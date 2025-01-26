Jharkhand moving rapidly on path of development with corruption-free administration: Guv

Ranchi, Jan 26 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar on Sunday said the state was moving rapidly on the path of development with a sensitive and corruption-free administration.

Gangwar was addressing a gathering in Ranchi's Morabadi Ground after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day.

"Our Constitution is a sacred text of democracy, which is a guide for all of us. It is our duty to respect it completely because the Constitution is the strong foundation of the governance system of any nation," he said.

"I appeal to all the elected public representatives of Jharkhand to perform their functions and duties as per the Constitution," he added.

Gangwar said the state government has always emphasised development with good governance and justice.

"The state is moving rapidly on the path of development and establishing a transparent, constitutional, sensitive and corruption-free administration," he said.

The governor said maintaining the rule of law is the top priority of the state government.

"Anti-Naxal operations were conducted in a planned manner, which resulted in the arrest of 248 Naxalites in 2024. As many as 24 Naxalites surrendered and nine were killed in encounters," he said.

"A total of 154 organised criminals, including four terrorists, and 898 cyber criminals were arrested in the state," he said. PTI SAN SOM