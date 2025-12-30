Jharkhand: Mutilated bodies of 2 missing boys recovered

Dumka/Koderma (Jharkhand), Dec 30 (PTI) The mutilated bodies of two boys, who had been missing for the last several days, were recovered in Jharkhand's Dumka and Koderma districts on Tuesday, police said.

In Dumka, the mutilated body of four-year-old Hardik Kumar Rai was recovered from a roadside bush in Sarmi village under the jurisdiction of Ramgarh police station, its officer-in-charge Manish Kumar said.

The victim was living with his maternal grandmother. He went missing while playing in front of his home in the afternoon on December 21, the police officer said.

A missing report was filed by his grandmother the next day.

Kumar said the body has been sent to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway.

He said a similar incident had happened four months ago, when a seven-year-old boy, who was a student of St. Monica Residential School in Kushmaha village in Ramgarh police station area, had gone missing in August.

His body was later found in a paddy field near the school.

A thorough investigation was launched but no breakthrough has been made so far, the officer said.

In Koderma, the body of three-year-old Saif Ali, who had gone missing from Irgobad village in Jainagar police station area on December 13, was found near a river during the day, Superintendent of Police Anudeep Singh said.

His family had filed a missing person report after failing to trace him.

Some women from the village had gone to collect firewood when they spotted the mutilated body.

He was identified by his cloth which was purchased a few days before he had gone missing, Singh said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI COR BS ACD