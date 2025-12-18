Jharkhand native beaten to death over theft suspicion at Kerala's Walayar

Palakkad (Kerala), Dec 18 (PTI) A Jharkhand native died after being allegedly assaulted by a group of men who accused him of theft here, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ramnarayan Bhayar (31), a native of Jharkhand, who was working as a labourer in the Walayar area.

According to police, Bhayar was attacked by a group of men on Wednesday evening, alleging that he was involved in a theft at Kizhakeattappallam near Walayar.

As per the FIR, the incident occurred before 7.40 pm, and the injured Bhayar was rushed to the Palakkad District Government Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Walayar police have registered a case of murder and taken three persons into custody.

Police said a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the incident. The post-mortem report is awaited to determine the exact cause of death.

The body was handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem examination, police added.