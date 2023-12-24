Jharkhand: Naxal arrested, five rifles seized

Garhwa (Jharkhand), Dec 24 (PTI) A Naxal belonging to the banned Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) outfit was arrested and five rifles were seized from his possession in Jharkhand's Garhwa district on Sunday, police said.

The red rebel, identified as Manoj Ram, was involved in a gunfight between the police and JJMP militants on December 17. A police station in-charge was injured in the incident, an officer said.

Garhwa Superintendent of Police Deepak Pandey said Ram was arrested from Ranka police station area and several firearms, including an INSAS rifle and four country-made rifles besides cartridges were seized.