Latehar, Sep 22 (PTI) A Naxalite wanted in several cases surrendered before the security forces in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Friday, police said Kamlesh Singh alias Mukesh, was a self-styled sub-zonal commander of the banned Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan said.

He joined CPI(Maoist) in 2008 and after two years, he joined the JJMP.

Singh was wanted in several cases in different police stations, the SP said.