Jharkhand: Naxalite wanted in several cases arrested in Hazaribag

Hazaribag, Sept 28 (PTI) A Naxalite wanted in several cases was arrested in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Nitesh Kumar Mehta, a member of the Tritiya Prastuti Committee, was arrested from the Barkagaon police station area, they said.

He was a "terror" in Chatra and Hazaribag districts, and was on the run for the last three years, they added.

He was arrested from his sister's house where he came to celebrate Karam Puja, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Amit Kumar Singh said.

Mehta was wanted in more than six cases, including those of extortion, he said.

A court sent him to judicial custody on Wednesday, he added. PTI CORR BS SOM