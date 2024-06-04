Jharkhand: NDA leads in 10 seats, INDIA bloc in four

Ranchi, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP was leading in nine Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, its ally AJSU Party in one, while the Congress and JMM were ahead in two each, according to available trends.

Union minister and sitting MP Arjun Munda was trailing to Congress's Kalicharan Munda in Khunti Lok Sabha seat by around 40,000 votes, as per ECI officials.

In Singhbhum, JMM's Joba Manjhi was leading by 64,654 votes over her nearest rival Geeta Kora of the BJP after the fourth round of counting, they said.

Kora, wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda, joined the BJP just ahead of Lok Sabha polls. She was the lone Congress MP in the state.

Former DGP and sitting BJP MP VD Ram was leading by 85,340 votes over her nearest rival Mamata Bhuiyan of the RJD in Palamu.

In Dumka, BJP's Sita Soren was leading by 12,057 votes over JMM's Nalin Soren. Sita, a three time JMM legislator, joined BJP just ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Sitting BJP MP Nishikant Dubey was leading by 5,734 votes over his nearest rival Pradeep Yadav of the Congress in Godda.

BJP's Bidyut Baran Mahto was leading by 1,19,236 votes in Jamshedpur over JMM's Sunil Kumar Mohanty.

Union minister Annapurna Devi was leading by 44,478 votes in Koderma over CPI (ML) Liberation's Vinod Kumar Singh.

BJP's Manish Jaiswal was leading from Hazaribag seat over Congress's by 51,956 votes. JMM's Vijay Hansdak was leading by 16,990 votes over BJP's Tala Marandi in Rajmahal (ST) seat.

AJSU Party's CP Chaudhary was leading by 33,688 in Giridih over nearest rival Mathura Mahto of JMM. In Lohardaga, Congress's Sukhdeo Bhagat was leading by 12,876 votes over nearest rival Samir Oraon of the BJP.

In Dhanbad, BJP's Dulu Mahto was leading by 48,395 votes over Congress's Anupama Singh. BJP's Sanjay Seth was leading by a margin of 39,603 votes over Congress's Yashaswini Sahay in Ranchi.

Counting of votes started at 8 am for 14 Lok Sabha seats and one assembly by-election in Jharkhand amid heavy security arrangements. A total of 244 candidates are in the fray.

"Chatra and Koderma will have the maximum number of rounds at 27 each, while Khunti will have the minimum at 16. There will be 24 rounds of counting in Gandey assembly by-election," Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said.

Altogether nine sitting MPs and 12 MLAs, are contesting the parliamentary polls.

In Chaibasa, a poll staffer fell unconscious due to heat and was rushed to the hospital.

Overall 66.19 per cent turnout was recorded in the four phases of voting in Jharkhand from May 13 to June 1.

Of the 14 Lok Sabha seats, BJP had won 11 constituencies, while AJSU Party, Congress and JMM had won one seat each in the 2019 polls. PTI NAM/SAN ACD