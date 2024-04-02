Jharkhand NDA vows to win all 14 Lok Sabha seats in state

Ranchi, Apr 2 (PTI) Jharkhand NDA on Tuesday discussed joint strategy for the Lok Sabha election so that the alliance could win all the 14 seats in the state.

State BJP president Babulal Marandi, state in-charge Laxmikant Bajpai, AJSU party chief Sudesh Mahato, party nominees for Lok Sabha seats and other senior leaders were also present in the meeting.

Speaking to media persons, Marandi said that this was NDA's first state level meeting to discuss strategies for the Lok Sabha polls in Jharkhand.

"We will also hold such meetings at Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and district level to set up better coordination with partners so that we can will all the seats here," Marandi said.

The state BJP president said, "In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the NDA won 12 Lok Sabha seats out of 14. This time, we have vowed to win all 14 seats in the state in a bid to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of Vikshit Bharat. The PM has a roadmap ready for up to 2047. He even has the roadmap ready for the next 100 days after winning the elections.

Bajpai said, "This election is to make India Vikshit (developed), Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) and corruption and people of the country are ready for 'Abki Baar, 400 paar'. We are working together to win all 14 seats from Jharkhand and we will do it at any cost." The AJSU party chief Sudesh Mahto said that they discussed joint strategies for the Lok Sabha elections so that NDA could win all 14 seats in Jharkhand.

"The promises that have been made by the NDA in previous elections all have been either fulfilled or roadmap is ready for them at least," he said.

Mahto said that the AJSU party would lead the burning issues from the state. "We believe that Prime Minister Modi will take out solution of the issues that need to be resolved from the national level," he said. PTI SAN SAN RG