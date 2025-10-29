Jharkhand: Official injured while trying to douse blaze at JSFC grain warehouse

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Oct 29 (PTI) The assistant general manager (AGM) of a grain warehouse of the Jharkhand State Food Corporation (JSFC) sustained injuries while trying to douse a blaze at the facility in Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at the warehouse at Gamharia in Adityapur police station area in the morning.

"AGM Abhishek Hazra stated that he rushed to the warehouse on learning about the fire and entered the facility to douse it, suffering burn injuries in the process. We have rushed him to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur," Adityapur police station officer-in-charge Binod Tirkey told PTI.

"A fire tender was pressed into service and the fire was brought under control. However, thousands of kilograms of rice stored in the godown have been burnt," the police officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

"It seems that the fire was deliberately lit... CCTVs in the warehouse have also been gutted. But this can be confirmed only after completion of the probe," he added. PTI ANB ACD