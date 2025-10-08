Jharkhand: Officials hold meeting to ensure free, fair Ghatsila assembly bypoll

Jamshedpur, Oct 8 (PTI) A high-level meeting of senior administrative and police officers was held in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Wednesday to chalk out a strategy for ensuring free and fair conduct of Ghatsila Assembly bypolls.

The meeting was held at the auditorium of Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) at Jadugora, East Singhbhum.

The bypoll, scheduled for November 11, was necessitated following the death of sitting JMM MLA and Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren on August 15.

Soren was also JMM's East Singhbhum district committee president.

The meeting, chaired by DIG (Kolhan) Anuranjan Kispotta, was attended by East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Karn Satyarthi, Seraikela-Kharswan Deputy Commissioner Nitish Kumar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (East Singhbhum) Piyush Pandey, SP (Rural) Rishabha Garg, SP (Seraikela-Kharswan) Mukesh Kumar Lunayat, SP (Railway) Tatanagar, among others.

The officials emphasised the need for close coordination to conduct the bypolls in a peaceful and transparent manner.

Kispotta directed officials to keep a strict vigil on criminal elements in border areas and intensify joint police patrolling to check the movement of drugs, liquor, cash and gift items. PTI BS MNB