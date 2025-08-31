Jharkhand: One dies, another missing while bathing in waterfall in Latehar

Latehar (Jharkhand), Aug 31 (PTI) An 18-year-old man drowned and another went missing while bathing in a waterfall in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at Datap Patam waterfall in Herhanj police station area, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Nitish Pop Kumar.

“In an attempt to save his friend, the other person entered the water but went missing," Herhanj police station in-charge Krishna Pal Singh said.

Kumar’s body has been recovered, while search is underway for the missing person. PTI CORR SAN RBT