Jharkhand: One killed, five trapped after portion of well caves in

Ranchi, Aug 17 (PTI) One person was killed and five others were trapped in a well after a portion of it caved in at a village in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district on Thursday, police said.

An NDRF team was rushed to the area, around 70 km from here, to carry out a rescue operation, they said.

“The incident happened in the afternoon after an animal fell into the well. In an attempt to rescue it, nine people went inside the well, but then a portion caved in. One died, while five people are still trapped,” Ranchi SP (Rural) H B Jama told PTI.

Efforts are underway to rescue those trapped inside the well, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official said. PTI SAN SAN RBT