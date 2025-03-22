Jharkhand Ophthalmological Society adjudged best eye society in country

Ranchi, Mar 22 (PTI) The Jharkhand Ophthalmological Society (JHOS) on Saturday said it has been adjudged as the "best eye society in the country" for promoting scientific and educational activities, besides organising public health awareness camps.

JHOS will be conferred the award by the All India Ophthalmological Society during the inaugural ceremony of the 40th Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology Congress on April 3 in New Delhi.

"Jharkhand State Ophthalmological Society has been shortlisted for the Overall Best State Society Award amongst all member eye societies of All India Ophthalmological Society for promoting scientific and educational activities amongst practicing ophthalmologists and postgraduate students as well as organising public eye health awareness camps in 2024-2025," JHOS managing committee member cum chairperson of scientific committee, Dr Bharti Kashyap, told PTI.

JHOS will also receive, for the third consecutive year, award for 'Best State Society in 100-500 members category' for educational and scientific pursuits, she said.

Expressing happiness over the award, she said, "It is a matter of pride not only for Jharkhand Ophthalmological Society but also for our state... this has increased Jharkhand's prestige across the country." JHOS has been organising eye checkup camps in remote areas of the state, including Naxal-infested regions.

Kashyap, a Nari Shakti Puraskar recipient from the President of India, said that JHOS runs 142 campaigns across Jharkhand to spread awareness about eye donation, glaucoma and cataract and diabetic retinopathy in far-flung areas of Santhal Pargana, Palamu, North and South Chotanagpur and Kolhan divisions of Jharkhand. PTI NAM ACD