Jharkhand: Opium worth Rs 1.5 cr seized, 6 arrested

Hazaribag (Jharkhand) Jun 5 (PTI) Opium worth Rs 1.5 crore was seized and six persons were arrested during simultaneous raids in three different parts of Hazaribag district of Jharkhand, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted raids in Korrah, Lohsinghna and Mufassil police station areas on Wednesday night, SP Anjani Anjan said.

A total of 14.9 kg of opium, 28.57 kg of chemical to mix in the opium, Rs 66,000 in cash, six mobile phones, two motorcycles, a scooter and an electronic weighing machine were seized, the SP said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI COR BS ACD