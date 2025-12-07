Jharkhand orders safety audit of hotels, restaurants, hospitals following Goa fire

Ranchi, Dec 7 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Sunday ordered the safety audit of all bars, restaurants, hotels and hospitals in the state, and directed district authorities to submit a report within seven days.

The directive was issued in the aftermath of the fire at the nightclub in North Goa, in which 25 people were killed.

In a statement, Health and Disaster Management Minister Irfan Ansari said, "This government, under the leadership of CM Hemant Soren, will not tolerate any negligence. If an incident like the Goa happens in Jharkhand, officials will be held accountable." He also emphasised that all hotels and restaurants must maintain strict kitchen hygiene, ensure regular technical inspections of gas pipelines, stoves, and chimneys, and keep fire safety equipment and emergency exits fully operational.

Expressing condolences over the three Jharkhand natives who lost their lives in the Goa incident, Ansari urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide Rs 1 crore compensation to each bereaved family, and urged the Goa government to ensure tourist safety.

He said he will personally coordinate with the CM to ensure state-level assistance for families of the deceased from Jharkhand.