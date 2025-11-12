Jharkhand organises mega blood donation drive to mark 25th foundation day, CM participates

Ranchi, Nov 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday donated blood as the Jharkhand government launched a mega blood donation campaign in the run-up to the state foundation day, which will be celebrated on November 15.

Soren appealed to the people of the state to participate in the 17-day blood donation drive.

"A mega blood donation campaign was started today in the state by the Health Department. It will continue till November 28. I participated with my colleagues in the blood donation camp organised at the Project Building. I appeal to all the residents of the state to actively participate in this mega campaign," he said.

Soren said it was a matter of pride that Jharkhand was going to celebrate its 25th foundation day.

A nine-member committee will monitor the blood donation campaign and send reports to the National Health Service's state unit, officials said.

Blood donation camps will be organised at colleges, hospitals, block offices, police lines and district collectorates during the 17-day period, they said. PTI SAN SAN SOM