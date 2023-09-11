Jharkhand: Over 11,000 youths receive offer letters at job fair in Hazaribag

Ranchi, Sep 11 (PTI) Over 11,000 youths received private job offer letters at an employment fair in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Monday.

The event was organised on the Vinoba Bhave University campus, where state Labour Minister Satyanand Bhokta, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam and local MLAs distributed the offer letters to 11,850 youths.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren was scheduled to distribute the letters but could not make it to the programme due to some reasons, Hazaribag Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay said.

An official at the CM's secretariat said that Soren arrived at Ranchi around 4 pm on Monday from New Delhi, where he attended a dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu for the G20 summit on Saturday.

Speaking at the 'Rojgar Mela', Bhokta claimed that over 40,000 youths have received such employment under the Soren government.

"The government is making efforts to provide maximum employment to local youths. The policy for providing 75 per cent reservation to local youths in private jobs is being strictly implemented," he said.

A senior official of the Labour Department said that 10,200 youths had earlier received job offer letters at another such fair in Chaibasa in West Singhbhum district on August 18. PTI SAN SAN ACD