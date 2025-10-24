Jharkhand: Over 185 youths receive appointment letters for govt jobs

Ranchi, Oct 24 (PTI) A total of 187 people from Jharkhand on Friday received appointment letters for posts in various ministries of the central government, officials said.

The appointment letter distribution programme was organised at Shaurya Sabhagar here, under the aegis of the National Employment Fair.

“In total, 187 youths were given the opportunity to receive appointment letters for various ministries of the central government,” said Sanjay Seth, Minister of State for Defence and BJP MP from Ranchi.

“This is not just an appointment letter for a government job, but a pledge for a developed India, which will be fulfilled through their tireless hard work and dedication. My best wishes to all these youths,” Seth said in a post on X.

Appointment letters for government jobs were distributed to 51,000 people across the country on Friday, as part of the National Employment Fair. PTI RPS RBT