Jharkhand: Over 2 kg raw opium seized, 3 held in Ramgarh

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Jun 6 (PTI) Three people have been arrested with 2.5 kg raw opium in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, police said.

The consignment was recovered from a six-wheeler truck en route to Punjab on the Ramgarh-Hazaribag national highway, they said.

Based on a tip-off, police stopped the truck and seized the raw opium worth around Rs 3 crore, SP Vimal Kumar said.

Three persons, including a suspected narcotics smuggler and driver of the truck, were arrested, he said.